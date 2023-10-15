31 C
Sunday, October 15, 2023
Assam: Mid day meal workers threaten to protest naked if demands not fulfilled

The streets of Kokrajhar was covered by a huge group of women protesters from Mid Day Meal and Helpers Association on October 15, demanding the government to fulfill their long awaited demands.

According to sources, the protesters raising voices against the government and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the mid-day meal workers have been working deprived of their basic financial stipend.

Even after several schemes and promises made by the government, the mid day meal workers continue to wait for their increased wages and Orunodoi benefits.

Releasing their anger on the government, the protesters threatened to go naked and carry on their protest if the government fails to fullfil their demands.

