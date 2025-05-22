28 C
Guwahati
Thursday, May 22, 2025
type here...

Assam Moves Supreme Court Panel Over Hill Cutting in Meghalaya, Blames It for Guwahati Flooding

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, MAY 22: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced that the state government has approached a Supreme Court-appointed committee to address the issue of hill cutting in neighbouring Meghalaya, which he blamed for the worsening waterlogging in Guwahati.

- Advertisement -

Speaking at a press conference in Dergaon, Golaghat district, Sarma warned that if the activity continues, “Guwahati will become an ocean.” He added, “Artificial floods in Guwahati or any big city cannot be entirely prevented, especially as more open plots are filled in and new constructions come up every year.”

Related Posts:

Sarma reiterated that indiscriminate hill cutting in Meghalaya, particularly near the state border, is contributing to recurring urban floods in Guwahati. “Earlier, there was only USTM (University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya), but now two more buildings are being constructed by cutting hills,” he said.

Last year, the chief minister controversially accused USTM of engaging in “flood jihad”, claiming that runoff from its hillside campus was causing major inundation in Guwahati.

He confirmed that the Assam government has submitted a formal application to the Supreme Court’s empowered committee, requesting a physical inspection of the hills in Meghalaya. “We are expecting a positive response in two to three months,” Sarma stated.

- Advertisement -

His comments come just days after heavy overnight rainfall left Guwahati waterlogged, with many areas submerged for more than 24 hours. In some locations, residents were seen wading through knee- to chest-deep water.

The issue of waterlogging in Guwahati has long been contentious. Last year, the Gauhati High Court sharply criticised the state government, stating that it had shown a lack of seriousness in tackling the city’s flood problems.

View all stories
10 Hidden Hill Stations with Stunning Scenic Beauty
10 Hidden Hill Stations with Stunning Scenic Beauty
10 Best Waterfalls In India For A Perfect Summer Holiday
10 Best Waterfalls In India For A Perfect Summer Holiday
10 Hidden Gems: Exploring the Enchanting Villages of Northeast India
10 Hidden Gems: Exploring the Enchanting Villages of Northeast India
10 Yellow Snakes and Their Special Features
10 Yellow Snakes and Their Special Features
10 Beautiful and Intelligent Freshwater Aquarium Fish
10 Beautiful and Intelligent Freshwater Aquarium Fish

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Biggest Blow to Naxalism: Top Maoist Leader Basavaraju Killed in Chhattisgarh...

The Hills Times -
10 Hidden Hill Stations with Stunning Scenic Beauty 10 Best Waterfalls In India For A Perfect Summer Holiday 10 Hidden Gems: Exploring the Enchanting Villages of Northeast India 10 Yellow Snakes and Their Special Features 10 Beautiful and Intelligent Freshwater Aquarium Fish