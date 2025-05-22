28 C
Guwahati
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Nagaland Government Seeks Six Weeks to Implement Customary Court Framework

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, MAY 22: On Thursday, the Nagaland Government requested a six-week extension from the Gauhati High Court Kohima Bench (GHCKB) to complete the process of establishing Customary Courts and Subordinate District Customary Courts across the state.

During the hearing, the Additional Advocate General presented a copy of the Rules for Administration of Justice and Police in Nagaland (Fifth Amendment) Act, 2025 to the Division Bench comprising Justice Kakheto Sema and Justice Mitali Thakuria.

The official stated that more time was required to fully implement the provisions under the amended Act and formally asked the court for a six-week delay. As the petitioners’ counsel did not raise any objections, the court set the next hearing for June 25.

The Bench also ordered the inclusion of the Fifth Amendment Act in the official case record and expressed its intent to hear and resolve the matter during the next session.

The case involves multiple petitions, with a key issue being the application of Chapter IVA of the 1937 Rules, which mandates the formation of Customary Courts in the state.

