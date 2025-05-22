48-Hour Bandh Cripples Imphal Valley Over Alleged Removal of ‘Manipur’ from State Bus

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, MAY 22: A 48-hour bandh called by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) brought everyday life to a halt across the Imphal Valley on Thursday, as protests erupted over the alleged removal of the word “Manipur” from a state-run bus transporting journalists to the Shirui Lily Festival.

From midnight Wednesday, shops, schools, offices, and public transport remained shut across five districts—Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur. Protesters flooded the streets of Wangkhei, Khurai, Kongba, Kwakeithel, and Naoremthong, urging citizens to stay indoors. In some areas, tyres were set ablaze to enforce the shutdown.

Heavy security deployments were seen near sensitive installations and roads leading to Raj Bhavan, amid mounting public outrage. The Manipur government has ordered a probe into the incident involving security personnel and a Manipur State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus.

According to reports, security forces at the Gwaltabi checkpost allegedly forced government media staff to cover the word “Manipur” on the bus’s windshield with white paper before it could proceed to Ukhrul, the site of the Shirui Lily Festival.

COCOMI convenor Khuraijam Athouba strongly condemned the act, stating, “This decision is anti-Manipur. It challenges the very identity and history of the state. The public deserves to know who authorized this.” He demanded a clarification within 48 hours.

In response to the outcry, the Home Department formed a two-member inquiry panel—Commissioner (Home) N Ashok Kumar and Secretary Th Kirankumar Singh—to investigate the incident and submit a report within 15 days. The committee will also recommend preventive measures against similar actions in the future.

COCOMI has also called for a formal apology from Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and demanded the resignations of Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, DGP Rajiv Singh, and Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh.

The Shirui Lily Festival, now taking place after a two-year suspension due to ethnic unrest between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, was meant to promote peace and unity in the region. Manipur has been under President’s Rule since February, following the resignation of former Chief Minister N Biren Singh.