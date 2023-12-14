16 C
Friday, December 15, 2023
Assam: Mysterious explosion at Jorhat army camp spreads sensation, ULFA-I claims responsibility

Jorhat, Dec 14: Just days after a grenade blast in Sivasagar district, an explosion occurred near the Lichubari Miltary camp in Assam’s Jorhat on Thursday, reports said.

As per initial reports, the sound of a loud explosion was heard near the military camp this evening after which the situation turned chaotic in the area.

As a precautionary measure, the main gate of the Lichubari Military Camp was closed post the explosion, reports said. Meanwhile, top police officers arrived at the spot after the incident occurred. However, there are no reports of human casualty or injury in the incident.

A probe is underway into the incident. Further, there are reports of United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) claiming responsibility for the blast, however, there is no concrete evidence for the same at the moment. According to sources, two people on motorcycles, suspected to be members of ULFA-I, hurled a grenade at the army camp.

Notably, today’s incident comes after two grenade blasts occurred on November 22 and December 9. On November 22, a grenade explosion took place outside the gates of an Army camp at Dirak in Tinsukia district. However, there was no report of any casualties, a police officer said. Another explosion took place on Sunday evening at the 149 CRPF at Joysagar in Assam’s Sivasagar district. Reportedly, the ULFA-I had claimed responsibility for the two blasts.

