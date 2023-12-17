NIA Confirms Grenade Explosion At Na Ali Lichubari Military Station

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Dec 16: A team of NIA personnel, along with forensic experts, inspected the site of the blast at Military Station (41 Sub Area) at Na Ali Lichubari on Saturday, confirming that the explosion on Thursday was caused by a grenade.

Jorhat SP Mohan Lal Meena stated that a joint team of Army and NIA personnel had inspected the site near the entrance gate of the Army camp and affirmed that the blast heard by the people of Lichubari locality was due to the explosion of a grenade.

It may be mentioned here that a sensation prevailed after local residents and shopkeepers near the entrance gate of the Military Station heard a loud sound at around 7:30 PM on Thursday and suspected it to be a blast near the gate.

The grenade attack, which Ulfa has admitted to causing, is the third in upper Assam, with the other two incidents occurring in Sivasagar and Tinsukia districts in the past few days.

Police on Friday had stated that a minor blast had taken place but could not ascertain whether it had been triggered by an IED or by a grenade throw.

On Friday, the police had arrested a youth, Arindam Bora of Ejarguri under Teok PS, who was found to have given a post that resembled celebrating the incident (blast).

Meena said that Bora, who was earlier arrested by the police while reportedly on his way to join Ulfa (I) in 2021, will be arrested for posting material that supports anti-national activity.

It may be mentioned here that Bora had spent several months in jail after being arrested two years back.