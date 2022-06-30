Assam: Nagaon Cop Arrested For Demanding Bribe

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, June 29: SI Haidor Hussain, serving as officer in charge of Kawaimari police outpost, was arrested by Nagaon police on Tuesday night for demanding bribes as well as alleged custodial assault on a man in the outpost.

Sources claimed that Hussain picked up the man on June 25 last in connection with a disputed land related case which was not registered in the outpost and kept him in the outpost till June 27 during which he allegedly assaulted the man and also demanded Rs 20,000 as a bribe for his release.

Due to constant physical assault of the police official, the victim sustained severe head injury and he had to be admitted to hospital.

Meanwhile the family members as well as other relatives of the victim, lodged an FIR in this connection and also informed the superintendent of police, Nagaon Leena Doley.

Police immediately registered a case in this regard and arrested SI Haidor Hussain on Tuesday night.

He was being quizzed in Rupahihat PS, sources added.

While speaking to the local media persons here Doley said that Hussain tortured a man demanding bribe of Rs 20,000 and during investigation police had confirmed it and also received sufficient evidence. Besides, he picked up the victim without registering a case and kept him in custody for long, she added.

Police have nothing to do in connection with land related cases and if any land related issue or complaint comes to a PS, police simply forward it to the local court, SP Doley said.