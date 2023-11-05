Assam: One dies in Tamulpur due to bee attack, another injured

HT Digital,

Tamulpur, Nov 5: In a tragic incident in Nagrijuli, Assam’s Tamulpur, a man lost his life due to a bee attack. The deceased, Sobiram Boro (48), was an office assistant at Nagrijuli High School.

The incident occurred during Boro’s routine morning walk to the Bornadi River. As they reached the riverbank, they were surrounded by a swarm of bees.

Boro’s companion dived into the water, saving himself but was stung on his face. Boro, however, could not escape and was stung by over 500 bees.

He fell unconscious and was rushed to Nagrijuli Hospital and later referred to Swasti Hospital in Rangia. Unfortunately, Boro passed away en route. The incident has cast a shadow of sorrow over Nagrijuli.