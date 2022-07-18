Assam: Person Goes Missing In Dihing River

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, July 17: A person goes missing in Dihing river in Bar Gaon in Panidihing under Nitaipukhuri Police Station on Friday. The missing person has been identified as Dharambir Mirdha (35), a resident of Demow Thana Line.

According to sources, Dharambir Mirdha was working in Bar Gaon Sapori and on Friday at around 11:30 am Dharambir Mirdha went to bath in Dihing river and then he was missing. The current of the Dihing river took away Dharambir Mirdha while he was going to bath in Dihing river. The local people immediately informed the Nitaipukhuri Police. The Nitaipukhuri Police and a SDRF Team reached the incident area on Friday. The SDRF team had a search operation on Friday in the Dihing river and could not able to found the dead body of Dharambir Mirdha. On Saturday the SDRF Team again had a search operation in Dihing river but then also they could not found the dead body. Till the filling of this report the body of Dharambir Mirdha was not found.