Assam: POCSO court allows voice analysis of Dr Sangeeta Dutta accused in child abuse case

Updated:
Guwahati, Jan 19: In a significant development to the shocking child abuse case involving infamous doctor couple Sangeeta Dutta and Waliul Islam, a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Guwahati on Friday allowed the police to do a voice analysis of Dr Sangeeta Dutta.

According to initial reports, the investigating officials had sought permission to take a voice sample of Dr Sangeeta Dutta for analysis. Officials said that they will match the voice with those in CCTV footages recovered from the house of the couple where they were accused of mercilessly torturing their adopted children.

Meanwhile, the investigating police team has reportedly submitted a supplementary chargesheet in connection with the case. In addition, the police has also submitted before the court the findings of the forensic tests done.

It may be noted that in May, 2023, shocking revelations came forward as Dr Sangeeta Datta, a renowned psychiatrist, and her husband, Waliul Islam, were accused of abusing their adopted children both physically and sexually.

