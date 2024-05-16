34 C
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Assam Police arrest broker on charges of illegal acquisition of land

HT Digital,

Guwahati, May 16: The Guwahati Police has taken a significant step towards curbing fraudulent land acquisition by apprehending a land broker from Narengi’s Housing Colony. The arrest follows diligent operations conducted by the Narengi Police on Wednesday, prompted by a case filed at the Noonmati Police Station.

The individual in question, identified as Jogeshwar Nath (49), stands accused of unlawfully acquiring a plot of land belonging to a political party, CPI. The CPI promptly lodged a complaint with the Noonmati Police Station, leading to Nath’s arrest.

This development underscores the gravity of the issue of land fraud, which often involves deceitful practices that undermine property rights and exploit legal loopholes. By taking decisive action against perpetrators like Nath, law enforcement authorities aim to uphold the integrity of land ownership and protect the rights of legitimate property owners.

The arrest marks the beginning of a legal process aimed at bringing justice to the victims of land fraud and holding accountable those responsible for such illicit activities. As investigations continue, authorities are committed to unraveling the complexities of the case and ensuring that all involved parties are held answerable for their actions.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of vigilance and oversight in matters of land transactions, highlighting the need for stringent measures to prevent fraudulent practices and safeguard the interests of individuals and organizations alike.

