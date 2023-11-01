Assam: Police arrest two women with vials of drugs, fake notes in Guwahati

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 1: In a significant operation, the Crime Branch arrested two female drug dealers in the Rehabari area of Guwahati on Wednesday. The operation, conducted under the jurisdiction of Paltan Bazar Police Station, led to the arrest of the dealers who were attempting to sell drugs near a State Bank of India ATM.

The authorities seized 145 vials of illegal drugs, 20 counterfeit 500 rupee notes, and four mobile phones. The suspects, identified as Sarifa Khatun and Sajida Begum, are currently being questioned at Paltan Bazar Police Station. In a related development on Tuesday evening, the Assam Special Task Force, acting on confidential information, raided the Comfort Home Hotel near Maharshi Vidya Mandir School, Lalmati, Borsojai, Jagaran Path, under Basistha PS, and apprehended one individual linked to the case.

The STF also discovered 280 counterfeit 500 rupee notes, two mobile phones, a counterfeit note printing machine, 21 sparkling tapes, two transparent book covers, an HP Deskjet 2332 printer, a ream of white A-4 size paper, a utility knife, 38 green colour wrapped items, bundles of white papers in the size of 500 rupees used for the upper layer of counterfeit 500 rupee notes, among other items.