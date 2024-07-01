30 C
Guwahati
Monday, July 1, 2024
type here...

Assam Police boost security measures in Dhekiajuli following crimes against women

Assam DGP GP Singh on X (formerly Twitter) has informed that there are two contingents of Women Commando Battalion and two contingents of Assam Police Battalion stationed in Dhekiajuli for the purpose of area domination and to take action against miscreants.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

HT Digital

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, July 1: Two Police Inspectors were transferred to new locations on Sunday in response to the recent surge in crime against women in Assam’s Sonitpur district.

As per instructions from the Assam Police, Inspector Raja Sarkar, who was serving as the Officer-in-Charge of the Dhekiajuli Police Station in Sonitpur DEF, has been reassigned to the CID headquarters in Guwahati to fill a vacant position.

On the other hand, Inspector Dhanjit Haloi has taken over as the new OC of the Dhekiajuli Police Station following the transfer of Raja Sarkar. Previously, Haloi was stationed at the BIEO, Assam.

Additionally, Assam DGP GP Singh on X (formerly Twitter) has informed that there are two contingents of Women Commando Battalion and two contingents of Assam Police Battalion stationed in Dhekiajuli for the purpose of area domination and to take action against miscreants.

- Advertisement -

Singh further mentioned that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been thoroughly informed about the measures being implemented to address various specific and general threats throughout the state stating, “Hon CM Assam has been briefed on steps being taken to counter specific and general contemporary threats across the state and his kind directions in this regard are being scrupulously executed.”

The DGP underscored the police force’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding public safety. “We are committed to keep our society, especially the women and children safe from miscreants”, Singh added.

In light of the seriousness of the circumstances, the Inspector General of Police Law and Order, Sri PK Bhuyan, conducted a visit to Dhekiajuli earlier today to engage in a field inspection and hold discussions with representatives from various communities.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Traffic advisory issued in view of rising water levels in Kaziranga

The Hills Times -