Assam Police boost security measures in Dhekiajuli following crimes against women

GUWAHATI, July 1: Two Police Inspectors were transferred to new locations on Sunday in response to the recent surge in crime against women in Assam’s Sonitpur district.

As per instructions from the Assam Police, Inspector Raja Sarkar, who was serving as the Officer-in-Charge of the Dhekiajuli Police Station in Sonitpur DEF, has been reassigned to the CID headquarters in Guwahati to fill a vacant position.

On the other hand, Inspector Dhanjit Haloi has taken over as the new OC of the Dhekiajuli Police Station following the transfer of Raja Sarkar. Previously, Haloi was stationed at the BIEO, Assam.

Additionally, Assam DGP GP Singh on X (formerly Twitter) has informed that there are two contingents of Women Commando Battalion and two contingents of Assam Police Battalion stationed in Dhekiajuli for the purpose of area domination and to take action against miscreants.

Singh further mentioned that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been thoroughly informed about the measures being implemented to address various specific and general threats throughout the state stating, “Hon CM Assam has been briefed on steps being taken to counter specific and general contemporary threats across the state and his kind directions in this regard are being scrupulously executed.”

The DGP underscored the police force’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding public safety. “We are committed to keep our society, especially the women and children safe from miscreants”, Singh added.

In light of the seriousness of the circumstances, the Inspector General of Police Law and Order, Sri PK Bhuyan, conducted a visit to Dhekiajuli earlier today to engage in a field inspection and hold discussions with representatives from various communities.