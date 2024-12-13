16 C
Guwahati
Friday, December 13, 2024
type here...

Assam Police bust drug racket; 50,000 yaba tablets seized

The operation was conducted by the South Salmara Police, targeting a vehicle coming from a neighboring state.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 13: In a significant breakthrough against the drug menace, the Assam Police, acting on reliable intelligence, intercepted a vehicle at Anglabazar and recovered 50,000 Yaba tablets, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Friday.

- Advertisement -

The operation was conducted by the South Salmara Police, targeting a vehicle coming from a neighboring state.

Related Posts:

The raid resulted in the arrest of five individuals suspected to be part of a larger narcotics network.

The Chief Minister on the micro-blogging site X lauded the police for their swift and effective action, emphasizing the government’s unwavering dedication to eliminate drug trafficking in the state.

He wrote, “Breaking the Drugs Network! Based on reliable inputs, an anti narcotics ops was conducted at Anglabazar by @sribhumipolice where a vehicle coming from a neighbouring State was intercepted.
50,000 YABA tablets recovered; 5 arrested. Kudos @assampolice”

5 Of Janhvi Kapoor’s Iconic Fashionable Looks In 2024
5 Of Janhvi Kapoor’s Iconic Fashionable Looks In 2024
5 Hidden Gems In Manali Every Traveller Must Visit
5 Hidden Gems In Manali Every Traveller Must Visit
9 Must-Visit Hidden Photography Gems In The South India
9 Must-Visit Hidden Photography Gems In The South India
10 Things to Know Before Your First Safari in India
10 Things to Know Before Your First Safari in India
7 Wonderful Sites To Visit In Meghalaya During Winter
7 Wonderful Sites To Visit In Meghalaya During Winter
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Arunachal Deputy CM releases book on Buddhist teachings

The Hills Times -
5 Of Janhvi Kapoor’s Iconic Fashionable Looks In 2024 5 Hidden Gems In Manali Every Traveller Must Visit 9 Must-Visit Hidden Photography Gems In The South India 10 Things to Know Before Your First Safari in India 7 Wonderful Sites To Visit In Meghalaya During Winter