Assam Police bust drug racket; 50,000 yaba tablets seized

GUWAHATI, Dec 13: In a significant breakthrough against the drug menace, the Assam Police, acting on reliable intelligence, intercepted a vehicle at Anglabazar and recovered 50,000 Yaba tablets, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Friday.

The operation was conducted by the South Salmara Police, targeting a vehicle coming from a neighboring state.

The raid resulted in the arrest of five individuals suspected to be part of a larger narcotics network.

The Chief Minister on the micro-blogging site X lauded the police for their swift and effective action, emphasizing the government’s unwavering dedication to eliminate drug trafficking in the state.

He wrote, “Breaking the Drugs Network! Based on reliable inputs, an anti narcotics ops was conducted at Anglabazar by @sribhumipolice where a vehicle coming from a neighbouring State was intercepted.

50,000 YABA tablets recovered; 5 arrested. Kudos @assampolice”

