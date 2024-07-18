Assam Police GRP Seizes Gold and Currency from Smugglers in Bongaigaon

HT Digital

July 18, Thursday: In a significant crackdown on smuggling activities, the Assam Police Government Railway Police (GRP) team at Bongaigaon apprehended two individuals attempting to smuggle 260 grams of gold and $8,100 in currency to Uttar Pradesh. The operation, carried out with precision, resulted in the seizure of the contraband and the arrest of the suspects involved in the illegal activity.

- Advertisement -

The GRP team acted on specific intelligence inputs, which led to the interception of the suspects at Bongaigaon. The seized gold and foreign currency highlight the ongoing efforts of the Assam Police to curb smuggling and other unlawful activities in the region.

The apprehended individuals are currently under investigation to uncover further details about the smuggling network and their operations. This successful operation underscores the Assam Police’s commitment to maintaining law and order and preventing illegal activities within the state.