32 C
Guwahati
Thursday, July 18, 2024
type here...

Assam Police GRP Seizes Gold and Currency from Smugglers in Bongaigaon

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

July 18, Thursday: In a significant crackdown on smuggling activities, the Assam Police Government Railway Police (GRP) team at Bongaigaon apprehended two individuals attempting to smuggle 260 grams of gold and $8,100 in currency to Uttar Pradesh. The operation, carried out with precision, resulted in the seizure of the contraband and the arrest of the suspects involved in the illegal activity.

- Advertisement -

The GRP team acted on specific intelligence inputs, which led to the interception of the suspects at Bongaigaon. The seized gold and foreign currency highlight the ongoing efforts of the Assam Police to curb smuggling and other unlawful activities in the region.

The apprehended individuals are currently under investigation to uncover further details about the smuggling network and their operations. This successful operation underscores the Assam Police’s commitment to maintaining law and order and preventing illegal activities within the state.

Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels
Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels
9 Exotic Summer Vacation Destinations In India
9 Exotic Summer Vacation Destinations In India
Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India
Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India
T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs
T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs
2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes
2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Meghalaya Police Warns Public Against Fake Government Notices

The Hills Times -
Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels 9 Exotic Summer Vacation Destinations In India Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs 2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes