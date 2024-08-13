Assam Police prevent formation of new militant group in Kokrajhar-Chirang

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 13: The Assam Police successfully intercepted and disbanded a group of 20 young individuals who were endeavoring to establish a new militant organization within the dense forests of Kokrajhar-Chirang, DGP GP Singh informed on Monday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Director General of Police stated, “Another success for @assampolice In Kokrajhar-Chirang forests, we’ve been able to intercept and bring out a group of 20 youths who had been trying to form a new militant group since last three/four months.”

The operation, directed by the Kokrajhar Police, resulted in the surrender of the young individuals who had been clandestinely organizing for the previous three to four months.

GP Singh emphasized that, upon engaging in interrogation, the young individuals chose to renounce their militant ambitions and surrendered their firearms.

“They’ve listened to reason and come out and handed over the weapons held by them”, Singh added.

The recovered arsenal consists of six automatic rifles, four single-shot rifles, three pistols along with their magazines, five No. 36 HE grenades, 54 rounds of AK rifle ammunition, and nine rounds of pistol ammunition.

DGP Singh further commended the Kokrajhar Police for their diligent work in thwarting the rise of this new threat. He reaffirmed the Assam Police’s dedication to upholding peace and security, highlighting their continuous initiatives to ensure the state remains devoid of weapons and violence.