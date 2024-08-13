32 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
type here...

Assam Police prevent formation of new militant group in Kokrajhar-Chirang

The operation, directed by the Kokrajhar Police, resulted in the surrender of the young individuals who had been clandestinely organizing for the previous three to four months.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 13: The Assam Police successfully intercepted and disbanded a group of 20 young individuals who were endeavoring to establish a new militant organization within the dense forests of Kokrajhar-Chirang, DGP GP Singh informed on Monday.

- Advertisement -

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Director General of Police stated, “Another success for @assampolice In Kokrajhar-Chirang forests, we’ve been able to intercept and bring out a group of 20 youths who had been trying to form a new militant group since last three/four months.”

The operation, directed by the Kokrajhar Police, resulted in the surrender of the young individuals who had been clandestinely organizing for the previous three to four months.

GP Singh emphasized that, upon engaging in interrogation, the young individuals chose to renounce their militant ambitions and surrendered their firearms.

“They’ve listened to reason and come out and handed over the weapons held by them”, Singh added.

- Advertisement -

The recovered arsenal consists of six automatic rifles, four single-shot rifles, three pistols along with their magazines, five No. 36 HE grenades, 54 rounds of AK rifle ammunition, and nine rounds of pistol ammunition.

DGP Singh further commended the Kokrajhar Police for their diligent work in thwarting the rise of this new threat. He reaffirmed the Assam Police’s dedication to upholding peace and security, highlighting their continuous initiatives to ensure the state remains devoid of weapons and violence.

Best National Parks In India For Elephant Lovers
Best National Parks In India For Elephant Lovers
10 Best Places To Visit In India In August-September
10 Best Places To Visit In India In August-September
Top Places In India To Spot Asiatic Lions
Top Places In India To Spot Asiatic Lions
10 Most Colourful Animals In The World
10 Most Colourful Animals In The World
Most Photogenic UNESCO World Heritage Sites
Most Photogenic UNESCO World Heritage Sites
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Tripura CM hails PM Modi’s leadership, highlights state’s progress at Tiranga...

The Hills Times -
Best National Parks In India For Elephant Lovers 10 Best Places To Visit In India In August-September Top Places In India To Spot Asiatic Lions 10 Most Colourful Animals In The World Most Photogenic UNESCO World Heritage Sites