Assam Police prevent illegal border crossing by 4 Bangladeshi nationals

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 12: The Assam Police successfully prevented an unauthorized attempt by four Bangladeshi citizens to enter India through the Karimganj area of the India-Bangladesh border, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Monday.

- Advertisement -

In the early hours of Monday morning, the individuals from Bangladesh, namely Motiur Seikh, Mushiar Mullah, Tania Mullah, and Rita Mullah, made an attempt to cross into India.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “This morning at 1:30 AM, Bangladeshi citizens identified as Motiur Seikh, Mushiar Mullah, Tania Mullah, and Rita Mullah attempted to enter India through the Karimganj sector of the India-Bangladesh border.”

This morning at 1:30 AM, Bangladeshi citizens identified as Motiur Seikh, Mushiar Mullah, Tania Mullah, and Rita Mullah attempted to enter India through the Karimganj sector of the India-Bangladesh border. However, police effectively intervened at the zero point and promptly… pic.twitter.com/7eHjAtBDWT — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 12, 2024

Consequently, the Assam Police took prompt and decisive action to prevent the group from unlawfully entering the country.

“However, police effectively intervened at the zero point and promptly repelled them, preventing their unauthorized entry”, the Chief Minister added.