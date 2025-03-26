Assam Police Rescue Operations: Sankar Borah and Missing Girls Safely Recovered

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 26: In a swift and coordinated rescue operation, Assam Police successfully recovered Sankar Borah, along with another individual and two vehicles, after they were confined in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district for six days.

- Advertisement -

Borah had contacted Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh, IPS, on Tuesday afternoon, seeking immediate help. Responding promptly, the DGP alerted Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police (SP) V.V. Rakesh Reddy, IPS, who took immediate action.

By the evening, the rescue mission was successfully executed, ensuring the safe return of Borah and his companion to Dibrugarh, Assam.

In another successful rescue mission, Assam Police safely recovered two teenage girls who were allegedly abducted from Suagpur in Baksa district on February 5. After a two-day search operation, the girls were found held captive in an abandoned railway quarter in Mazbat, Udalguri.

The operation was launched following complaints from their families when the girls failed to return home on February 5. Using mobile location tracking, police raided the abandoned railway premises and successfully rescued the victims.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, a team from the East Guwahati Police Department located and rescued two girls who had been reported missing on January 24, 2025. The duo was found loitering on GS Road just a day after their disappearance.