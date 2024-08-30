32 C
Assam Police Seize 250 Bags of Concealed UREA in Hajo; Driver Detained

Assam Police's STF team intercepted a vehicle at Singimari, Hajo, seizing 250 bags of UREA concealed under DAP fertilizer. The driver has been detained for further investigation.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

August 30, Friday: In a significant operation, a team from the Special Task Force (STF) led by Inspector Sankar Jyoti Nath intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number AS15AC7107 at Singimari under Hajo Police Station. Acting on a tip-off, the STF team conducted a thorough search of the vehicle and recovered 250 bags of UREA (IFFCO) that were concealed under 250 bags of DAP fertilizer.

Following the discovery, the vehicle, along with the concealed materials, was seized by the Assam Police. The seized items included 250 bags of UREA, 250 bags of DAP fertilizer, and the vehicle itself. The driver of the vehicle has been detained for further investigation.

The Assam Police have initiated the necessary legal actions regarding the case.

