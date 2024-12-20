STF Assam cracks down on drug trafficking; 3 arrested

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 20: The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police conducted two major anti-drug operations leading to the arrest of three individuals and the seizure of significant quantities of illicit substances, the police officials informed on Friday.

- Advertisement -

In the first operation, an STF team led by Inspector Soroj Doley acted on specific intelligence and conducted a raid in the Rengbeng area under Kampur Police Station.

The operation resulted in the apprehension of two individuals and the seizure of 30.653 kilograms of ganja, along with three mobile phones.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the STF Assam stated, “Operation update-

Acting on an intel, a team of STF led by Insp. Soroj Doley conducted at Rengbeng under Kampur PS and apprehended two person along with 30.653 Kgs of Ganja; 03 Mobile Phones.”

📌Operation update-

Acting on an intel, a team of STF led by Insp. Soroj Doley conducted at Rengbeng under Kampur PS and apprehended two person along with..

👉 30.653 Kgs of Ganja

👉 03 Mobile Phones.@himantabiswa @gpsinghips @HardiSpeaks @assampolice pic.twitter.com/3XYQIUXuP6 — STF Assam (@STFAssam) December 20, 2024

In the second operation, another STF team led by Inspector Kapil Pathak carried out a raid at Khanapara under Basistha Police Station.

- Advertisement -

During the operation, one person was arrested, and 19 vials containing heroin weighing 25.8 grams were confiscated.

A mobile phone was also recovered from the accused.

“Operation update-

Acting on an intel, a team of STF led by Insp. Kapil Pathak conducted at Khanapara under Basistha PS and apprehended a person along with 19 Nos of vials containing Heroin weighing 25.8 grams.1 Mobile Phone”, the STF Assam added.

https://twitter.com/STFAssam/status/1869940098130948301