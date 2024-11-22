21 C
Guwahati
Friday, November 22, 2024
STF Assam seize Rs 4.59 lakh fake currency, heroin; 2 arrested

A team led by Inspector Kapil Pathak conducted a targeted operation against Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) in Sonapur under the jurisdiction of Sonapur Police Station.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 22: In a series of successful operations, the Special Task Force (STF) carried out two major actions in Assam, resulting in the apprehension of suspects and significant seizures, the STF Assam informed on Friday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the STF Assam stated, “Operation Update: In the ongoing investigation of a STF PS Case, a team of STF led by Insp. Kapil Pathak conducted a operation against FICN (Fake Indian Currency Notes) at Sonapur under Sonapur PS.”

During the operation, one individual was apprehended, and the following items were seized: Fake Indian Currency Notes amounting to Rs 4,59,000, one mobile phone and other incriminating articles.

In a separate operation, acting on specific intelligence regarding the transportation of contraband, an STF team led by Inspector Sankar Jyoti Nath intercepted a public vehicle (Registration No. AS01FC8114) in Boko under the jurisdiction of Boko Police Station, Kamrup district.

The operation resulted in the apprehension of a suspect and the seizure of nine soap boxes containing heroin, weighing 121 grams (excluding the soap boxes), one mobile handset, and undisclosed cash.

