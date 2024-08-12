Assam Police seize arms and ammunition of Chinese origin in Sonitpur

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 12: The Assam Police seized a cache of arms and weapons in the Bilasiguri-Batasipur village, falling under the jurisdiction of the Dhekiajuli Police Station in the Sonitpur district, DGP GP Singh informed on Monday.

- Advertisement -

The operation resulted in the seizure of various lethal weapons, which comprised five Chinese-manufactured hand grenades, five improvised grenades, a pistol, a revolver, and five detonators.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Singh stated, “1. Five Hand Grenades of Chinese origin and five hand made Grenades; 2. ⁠One each pistol and Revolver; 3. ⁠5 Detonators. Recovered early this morning.”

1. Five Hand Grenades of Chinese origin and five hand made Grenades

2. ⁠One each pistol and Revolver

3. ⁠5 Detonators.

Recovered early this morning from Village Bilasiguri-Batasipur under Dhekiajuli PS in Sonitpur District where they were hidden under earth during NDFB days.… pic.twitter.com/Z98F9TQaJI — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) August 12, 2024

He also provided information regarding the operation, highlighting the importance of the discovery in the region’s continuous endeavors to uphold peace and security.

DGP Singh further indicated that the weapons and ammunition are thought to have been interred during the operational period of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), a militant organization known for its insurgent activities in Assam.

- Advertisement -

“Recovered early this morning from Village Bilasiguri-Batasipur under Dhekiajuli PS in Sonitpur District where they were hidden under earth during NDFB days”, Singh added.