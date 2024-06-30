Assam reported 7,274 fresh HIV cases in 2023-24: CM

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 30: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday unveiled concerning data regarding the HIV/AIDS scenario in the state, emphasizing a crucial connection between drug usage and the spread of HIV.

As per a recent evaluation carried out by the Chief Minister, it has been revealed that 65% of new HIV-positive cases identified in Assam in 2023-24 were linked to the use of injected drugs.

According to the data, Assam reported 7,274 new HIV cases in 2023-24. The state has an adult HIV prevalence of 0.13%, which is slightly lower than the national average of 0.20%. It is estimated that there are 32,031 people living with HIV in the state.

Furthermore, the HIV incidence rate in Assam stands at 0.06 per 1000 uninfected individuals, slightly surpassing India’s rate of 0.05. In the year 2023, the state documented 337 deaths related to AIDS. A total of 264 individuals in Assam are in need of services for the Elimination of Vertical Transmission of HIV (EVTH).

Chief Minister Sarma on micro-blogging site X emphasised that the figures underscore the significance of the government’s #DrugsFreeAssam campaign.

“Our stern efforts towards a #DrugsFreeAssam thus assumes greater significance as it is leading to severe irreversible health complications for the people,” he stated.

Recently I reviewed the prevelance of HIV/AIDS in the State and our efforts to combat this issue. Sharing a few figures with you, of which one stark point is how 65% of the HIV+ people detected last year, contracted the disease due to injecting drugs. Our stern efforts towards… pic.twitter.com/wXzruzO78P — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 29, 2024

The government’s emphasis on tackling drug abuse is now recognized as an essential element of the HIV prevention strategy in Assam. This holistic approach seeks to tackle both the immediate health crisis and its root causes, potentially establishing a model for other states facing similar issues.