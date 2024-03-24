‘Assam Rifles Committed To Deliver Wherever Asked For’

GUWAHATI, March 23: Assam Rifles Director General Lieutenant General Pradeep Chandran Nair on Saturday affirmed the commitment of the country’s oldest paramilitary towards working in the interest of the country while emphasising its special bond with the people of the Northeast.

Delivering a video message on the eve of the 189th Raising Day of Assam Rifles, Nair also paid tributes to the personnel who have laid their lives in the line of duty.

“As we complete our 189th year of Raising and enter our 190th year, I wish to recall the courage and valour as also the sacrifices made by our great force. Through the decades of the past two centuries, our contribution towards nation-building has been exemplary,” he said.

He emphasised the Assam Rifles’ connection with the people of the Northeast, and also highlighted the role of the force beyond the region.

“Our deep connection with the people of the Northeast has been unparalleled, though we have delivered whenever asked for beyond the region as we are doing in Kashmir and the United Nations now,” he said.

Paying homage to those laying their lives in the line of duty, Nair exhorted the serving personnel to continue doing their job with utmost sincerity.

“I wish to assure our countrymen that Assam Rifles shall leave no stone unturned to act in the interest of our country no matter what challenges lie ahead of us. We are and shall eternally remain the friends of the Northeast,” he added.

Assam Rifles was originally formed as ‘Cachar Levy’, established by the British in 1835 as a police force to protect settlements against tribal raids. (PTI)