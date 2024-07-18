32 C
Thursday, July 18, 2024
Assam Sees 81% Drop in Child Marriages Amidst Aggressive Crackdown

July 18, Thursday:

Assam has witnessed a remarkable 81% reduction in child marriages between 2021 and 2024, according to findings by the India Child Protection Organization. This significant decline is attributed to the state’s relentless crackdown on the practice.

In a tweet highlighting the success, Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the state’s unwavering commitment to eradicating child marriage. “This exceptional report by @IndiaCPOrg is a shining testament to our sustained efforts in empowering Nari Shakti. With over 3,000 arrests and our zero tolerance approach, we have led to an 81% decline in child marriages since 2021. We will not rest until we eliminate this social evil,” Sarma tweeted.

The aggressive measures taken by the authorities have included extensive community awareness programs, stringent law enforcement, and active involvement of local organizations. These efforts have collectively contributed to the sharp decline in child marriage cases, ensuring a safer and more empowered future for young girls in Assam.

The community and officials remain vigilant and dedicated to sustaining this momentum until child marriage is entirely eradicated from the state.

