Assam Sengel Abhiyaan leads protest rally in Margherita 

MARGHERITA, Aug 20: Assam Sengel Abhiyaan, an organisation advocating for the rights and empowerment of the Adivasi community in Assam, organised a protest rally on Tuesday from North Margherita Rangamancha to the Margherita Block Development Office. The rally aimed to highlight the community’s pressing demands and culminated in the submission of a memorandum to government authorities addressing these issues.

Participants in the protest held placards, festoons, and banners while raising slogans against the government, urging immediate action to fulfil their demands. The demonstrators voiced their frustrations and concerns, emphasising the urgency of their cause.

Bajun Tudu, vice president of the Assam Sengel Abhiyaan State Committee, articulated a key concern of the Adivasi community. He asserted that the Adivasi people do not identify with Hinduism, Islam, Christianity, Buddhism, Jainism, or other major religions.

He pointed out that while over 90 lakh Adivasi people reside in Assam, with 75 percent officially classified as Hindus and the remaining 25 percent as Christians, the reality is that Adivasis follow the Sarna religion, which is rooted in nature worship.

Through the memorandum, the Assam Sengel Abhiyaan made a direct appeal to the President of India, Draupadi Murmu, to formally recognise the Sarna religion and assign it a distinct code. They believe this recognition is crucial for preserving the sanctity, unity, and integrity of the Adivasi community, which has maintained its distinct identity throughout history.

Bajun Tudu also highlighted the unique cultural practices of the Adivasi community, including their marriage system, lifestyle, food habits, death rites, and rituals. He emphasised that these practices starkly differ from those of other religious groups, reinforcing the notion that Adivasis are not part of Hinduism.

“A conversation is a burning issue among Adivasi people residing in Assam, who, lured by financial assistance, are converting to other religions, which is a matter of concern,” said Bajun Tudu. He further clarified that the Adivasi community does not subscribe to the caste system, idol worship, or any discriminatory practices often associated with Hindu rites and rituals. Instead, the Adivasi people are devoted to the Sarna religion, which centres on the worship of nature.

The memorandum, submitted to the President of India through the block development officer in Margherita, underscores the Adivasi community’s demand for recognition and respect for their religious identity.