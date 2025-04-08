Kunal Kamra asks BookMyShow to not delist him, share contact of audiences from his shows

New Delhi, April 7: Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra on Monday wrote an open letter to BookMyShow requesting the online ticketing platform to either not delist him or to hand over the contact information of audience members he has earned through his solo shows over the years.

The letter, which he shared on his X page, comes days after Shiv Sena claimed BookMyShow had taken Kamra off the sale and artists list from its platform amid ongoing controversy around his ‘traitor’ jibe against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

- Advertisement -

“Dear BookMyShow, I understand that you need to maintain a cordial relationship with the state, and I know that Mumbai is a major hub for live entertainment. Without the state’s cooperation, iconic shows like Coldplay and Guns N’ Roses wouldn’t be possible…

“I request one of the following: Do not delist me, or provide me with the data (contact information) I’ve generated through your platform from my audience,” Kamra said in his two-page letter.

On April 5, the Mumbai-born comedian — who is now a permanent resident of Tamil Nadu — had asked BookMyShow whether the reports of him being delisted from the platform were true.

“Hello @bookmyshow can you please confirm if I have your platform to list my shows if not it’s fine. I understandů (sic)” he wrote on X.

On Monday, the comedian also addressed his audiences calling for a boycott of the platform over the news of Kamra being delisted as an artist.

- Advertisement -

He said he was “not a fan of boycotts or down rating a private business”.

“BookMyShow is well within their right to do what’s best for their business (sic). However, the issue at hand isn’t about whether you can or will delist me-it’s about your exclusive right on listing our shows. By not allowing artists to list their shows through their own websites, you’ve effectively prevented me from accessing the audience I’ve performed for from 2017 to 2025,” he further stated in the letter.

According to Kamra, BookMyShow takes a 10 per cent cut of revenue for listing shows. (PTI)