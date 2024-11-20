Assam sets up Vidya Samiksha Kendra to monitor school edu performance

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 20: The Assam Government has established the Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK), a centralized system designed to monitor and evaluate the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) of school education, state Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced on Wednesday.

Pegu on the micro-blogging site X highlighted that the VSK will leverage data from the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) and the state’s Shiksha Setu program to provide a robust mechanism for improving educational outcomes.

He wrote, “Assam has completed setting up Vidya Samiksha Kendra, a centralized system of monitoring and evaluation of the Key Performance Indicators (KPI) of school education.”

Meanwhile, the VSK is now fully operational and awaiting a ceremonial launch by the Ministry of Education.

Additionally, the Vidya Samiksha Kendra will provide real-time insights into various aspects of school education, including enrollment, attendance, teacher performance, and infrastructure.

It is also expected to help policymakers and educators identify gaps, measure progress, and implement timely interventions.

“The VSK will utilise data of UDISE and Shiksha Setu. It is now waiting ceremonial launch by the Ministry. Today, I inspected the set up at SSA”, Pegu added.