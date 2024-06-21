24.3 C
Guwahati
Friday, June 21, 2024
type here...

Shiksha Setu App working smoothly with no glitches: Ranoj Pegu

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

 

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, June 20: Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Thursday asserted that there is no discrepancy in the Shiksha Setu mobile application that is used to capture daily attendance of teachers and students in the government schools across the state.

 

The statement of the minister came after it was reported that in Abhayapuri Lower Primary school in the Kamrup district, one teacher identified as Harjyoti Das, who passed away on June 11 in an accident, was showing him present in the Shiksha Setu app for the last few days.

 

- Advertisement -

A section of teachers voiced displeasure and claimed that the app has bugs. However, Pegu debunked these claims and said, “The Shiksha Setu app is working perfectly fine and there is no glitch in it. The Samagra Shiksha Authority has checked the case of Harjyoti Das properly and it was found that the application at the school was not updated and it captured the cache memory.”

 

The education minister asserted that in the Shiksha Setu portal, the teacher was showing absence and the school was instructed to update their app on the tablet.

 

- Advertisement -

“The app was updated and nobody can give attendance through the Shiksha Setu application through video or any other mode. But some schools have not updated the app on their tablets and they will be given instruction to do so,” he added.

 

Shiksha Setu application has been a bone of contention between the teacher community and the education minister. The teachers have alleged that this app has many glitches and sometimes giving attendance through it becomes an uphill task.

 

Recently, the education department has also issued an order that any teacher who is found to be late by 15 minutes in the Shiksha Setu app for the two times in a month, a half day casual leave will be deducted.

 

10 Refreshing Hill Stations To Beat The South Indian Heat
10 Refreshing Hill Stations To Beat The South Indian Heat
8 Beautiful Flower Trees That Bloom In Spring Across The World
8 Beautiful Flower Trees That Bloom In Spring Across The World
7 Treks To Embark On In Northeast India
7 Treks To Embark On In Northeast India
Journey Through Beauty: South India’s Scenic Train Rides
Journey Through Beauty: South India’s Scenic Train Rides
10 Most Dangerously Polluted Cities In The World 2024
10 Most Dangerously Polluted Cities In The World 2024
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Election Commission receives applications for EVM verification on 8 LS seats...

The Hills Times -
10 Refreshing Hill Stations To Beat The South Indian Heat 8 Beautiful Flower Trees That Bloom In Spring Across The World 7 Treks To Embark On In Northeast India Journey Through Beauty: South India’s Scenic Train Rides 10 Most Dangerously Polluted Cities In The World 2024