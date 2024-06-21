Shiksha Setu App working smoothly with no glitches: Ranoj Pegu

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 20: Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Thursday asserted that there is no discrepancy in the Shiksha Setu mobile application that is used to capture daily attendance of teachers and students in the government schools across the state.

The statement of the minister came after it was reported that in Abhayapuri Lower Primary school in the Kamrup district, one teacher identified as Harjyoti Das, who passed away on June 11 in an accident, was showing him present in the Shiksha Setu app for the last few days.

A section of teachers voiced displeasure and claimed that the app has bugs. However, Pegu debunked these claims and said, “The Shiksha Setu app is working perfectly fine and there is no glitch in it. The Samagra Shiksha Authority has checked the case of Harjyoti Das properly and it was found that the application at the school was not updated and it captured the cache memory.”

The education minister asserted that in the Shiksha Setu portal, the teacher was showing absence and the school was instructed to update their app on the tablet.

“The app was updated and nobody can give attendance through the Shiksha Setu application through video or any other mode. But some schools have not updated the app on their tablets and they will be given instruction to do so,” he added.

Shiksha Setu application has been a bone of contention between the teacher community and the education minister. The teachers have alleged that this app has many glitches and sometimes giving attendance through it becomes an uphill task.

Recently, the education department has also issued an order that any teacher who is found to be late by 15 minutes in the Shiksha Setu app for the two times in a month, a half day casual leave will be deducted.