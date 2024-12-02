20 C
Assam shines at 68th National School Games 2024-25 with gold, bronze

Gorlosa on the micro-blogging site X celebrated the success, praising the young athletes for their dedication and bringing pride to the state.

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 2: Assam’s young athletes have once again made the state proud with their exceptional performances at the 68th National School Games 2024-25, held in Rajkot, Gujarat, Minister of Power, Sports and Youth Welfare Nandita Gorlosa announced on Monday.

The state’s representatives showcased their prowess in swimming, earning accolades on the national stage.

“We are thrilled to announce that our young athletes from Assam have made a splash at the 68th National School Games 2024-25, held in Rajkot, Gujarat”, she wrote.

In the U-17 Boys 50m Freestyle category, Anshuman Kashyap brought glory to Assam by securing the Bronze Medal, clocking an impressive time of 24.95 seconds.

His strong performance demonstrated skill and determination, setting a benchmark for future competitions.

Meanwhile, Prayash Gogoi emerged as a standout performer in the U-14 Boys 50m Freestyle, clinching the Gold Medal with an exceptional time of 26.85 seconds.

“We extend our warmest congratulations to our young champions for their remarkable performances, which have made Assam proud on the national stage!”, she added.

