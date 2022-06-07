Assam: Stage Set For KAAC Polls Tomorrow

Campaigning comes to an end ** Candidates make last ditch efforts to woo voters

HT Bureau

DIPHU, June 6: Campaigning for the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council polls, due on June 8, came to an end on Monday.

Political parties left no stone unturned in making those last-ditch efforts to woo voters as they will come out of their homes to cast votes on Wednesday.

The twin districts witnessed high-pitched campaigning, led by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

On the final day of campaigning several political parties and independent candidates took out rallies to woo voters.

In Diphu, the All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC) took out a rally from Lorulangso to Manja, where supporters brought out their auto-rickshaws, two-wheelers and pickup trucks to show their support for the party candidate Rajen Timung.

At Hacha Aklam, Lorulangso here, APHLC candidate Rajen Timung said, “The protection of tribal people’s rights tops the party poll agenda and people have realised that only APHLC can protect the rights of indigenous people.”

He said the names of non-tribal voters should be deleted from the voters list and government jobs should be curtailed.

Similarly, the BJP also took out a bike rally from 5th Kilo, Lumding Road to Diphu town in support of party candidate from Lumbajong MAC constituency Johnny Timung, who exuded confidence of winning the seat.

Education minister Ranoj Pegu and Diphu MLA Bidyasing Engleng were among the participants in the rally.

In Dongkamukam in West Karbi Anglong, different political parties held bike rallies.

The candidates along with their several hundred workers took part in the rally shouting slogans with banners, flags and posters.

In Kopili MAC constituency Independent candidate Dilip Chouhan too organised a similar rally.

On the other hand, BJP heavyweights continued their campaign till the last day to garner support for their candidates.

Union Cabinet minister Sarbananda Sonowal campaigned at Mailoo, under Kheroni Police Station for Pawan Kumar Rai of Kopili and Rina Terangpi of Amreng MAC constituency.

Sonowal said remarkable development will take place if the BJP once again comes to power in Diphu.

It may be mentioned that BJP candidates Rai and Terangpi were chased away from a village by villagers while trying to hold a public meeting on Saturday last.

In 8 Hamren MAC constituency, BJP candidate Mangal Sing Timung himself led the rally which was accompanied by MLA, Sushant Boragohain.

BJP workers under 11 Langpher constituency took out a motorcycle rally in the constituency. The rally started from Bakaliaghat Sports Association Playground and went through the entire Langpher on Monday.

Bijay Kumar Gupta, BJP’s Probhari for East Karbi Anglong, candidate Madhuram Lekthe led the bike rally. About a thousand bikes took part in the rally.

In Sarupathar MAC constituency, about 300 political workers, including BJP’s, have thrown their weight behind independent candidate Simeon Rongpher who is supported by United Development Front of Sarupathar (UDFS).

In a programme at Delowjan the 300 political workers, led by president of Sarupathar Mandal Yuva Morcha, Joybabu Engti joined the UDFS at their office.

It may be mentioned that former BJP’s MAC and executive member of KAAC, Jagat Sing Engti on being denied a ticket is now supporting Rongphar. Those who have joined the UDFS are reportedly followers of Engti.

21 poll parties leave for their destinations

DIPHU, June 6: Two days ahead of voting, 21 poll parties for far-flung areas have started departing for their respective destinations from the Counting Centre of Diphu Govt Boys HS School and Govt Girls High School on Monday.

Poll personnel were sent on Monday to 21 polling stations under Singhason, Langpher, Korkanthi, Nomati and Lumbajong.

One of the presiding officers, Katharson Kathar designated for Singnar camp polling station under Singhason MAC constituency said, “As a government servant, I am happy to perform the election duty assigned to me.”

It can be mentioned here that there are some areas which are not motorable in Singhason, Nomati and Korkhanti and to negotiate the hills, one has to hire 4×4 trucks.

“As it is inaccessible, we have to take a Saktiman truck to climb the Singhason hills. Hope the weather will be fine and we will return after performing our duties,” said David Teron, another polling official assigned for Julien Polling Station under the Singhason MAC constituency.

The remaining poll parties will be dispatched on Tuesday.

Under Bokajan LAC, polling officials have started leaving for their respective polling stations.

Under Bokajan LA Constituency there are seven MAC constituencies, they are Borjan, Bokajan, Sarupathar, Deopani, Nilip, Duarbagori and Socheng Dhenta.