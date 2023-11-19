Assam State Zoo welcomes baby Giraffe, CM Sarma calls for name suggestions

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 19: The Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden has recently welcomed a new addition – a baby giraffe. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X to inform about the same and actively engaged the public calling for name suggestions for the new guest.

“Happy to share that the Assam State Zoo has been blessed with a cute baby Giraffe just three days ago. Any suggestions for naming the new born?”, wrote CM Sarma on X.

As per reports, the male baby Giraffe was born to mother ‘Vijaya’ who was introduced to the State Zoo cum Botanical Garden in Guwahati in 2022. Previously, a male giraffe named ‘Vijay’ was brought to the Assam State Zoo in Guwahati in 2019.