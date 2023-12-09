Assam CM announces name for state Zoo’s newest Giraffe

GUWAHATI, Dec 9: In a heartwarming announcement on Saturday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled the name of the newest addition to the Assam State Zoo and Botanical Garden, a male giraffe born last November.

The young calf has been officially named ‘Parijat’ after a selection process that involved over 350 suggestions from the public.

Despite initial apprehensions about the perfect name for the giraffe, the Chief Minister took to social media platform ‘X’ to seek suggestions from the citizens of Assam. The response was overwhelming, with hundreds of creative and thoughtful name suggestions pouring in.

After careful consideration and to keep the selection process fair, a lucky draw was conducted to finalize the name ‘Parijat’ for the adorable giraffe calf.

Sarma, expressing his delight over the successful naming process, revealed that raising the infant giraffe posed several challenges. One of the challenges were the mother giraffe had rejected the calf immediately after birth, necessitating immediate intervention.

Acknowledging the efforts of a wildlife specialist from Mumbai and the dedicated zoo authorities, the Chief Minister highlighted the collaborative efforts that went into nurturing and caring for the giraffe calf. Their expertise and care played a crucial role in ensuring the well-being of ‘Parijat.’

The Assam State Zoo and Botanical Garden, already home to three giraffes, welcomed the male giraffe calf last November. In 2019, a male giraffe named ‘Vijay’ joined the zoo, followed by the introduction of a female giraffe named ‘Vijaya’ in 2022.