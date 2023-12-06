Assam STF detains fake gold dealer during search operation in Guwahati’s Bhangagarh

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 6: The Assam Police Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday detained a man in Guwahati who was suspected of trading in counterfeit gold products.

The operation was carried out near the TV Tower in Bhangagarh, where Dilwar Hussain, a 30-year-old native of Lakhimpur’s Bihpuria, was apprehended. According to the STF, Hussain was in possession of almost one kilogramme of fake gold objects at the time of his detention.

He was arrested when investigators confiscated 1.485 kilogrammes of suspected fake gold, Rs 770 in cash, and a cell phone from him. On Tuesday, Nagaon Police nabbed two people in connection with a massive counterfeit cash operation.

The raid yielded machines used to print fake notes, which were seized. The detainees, identified as Faizul Islam and Rashidul Hoque, residents of Dhekeliputar, were apprehended during the operation jointly conducted by Kaliabor and Samaguri Police.