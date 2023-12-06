22 C
Guwahati
Thursday, December 7, 2023
type here...

Assam STF detains fake gold dealer during search operation in Guwahati’s Bhangagarh

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 6: The Assam Police Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday detained a man in Guwahati who was suspected of trading in counterfeit gold products.

- Advertisement -

The operation was carried out near the TV Tower in Bhangagarh, where Dilwar Hussain, a 30-year-old native of Lakhimpur’s Bihpuria, was apprehended. According to the STF, Hussain was in possession of almost one kilogramme of fake gold objects at the time of his detention.

He was arrested when investigators confiscated 1.485 kilogrammes of suspected fake gold, Rs 770 in cash, and a cell phone from him. On Tuesday, Nagaon Police nabbed two people in connection with a massive counterfeit cash operation.

The raid yielded machines used to print fake notes, which were seized. The detainees, identified as Faizul Islam and Rashidul Hoque, residents of Dhekeliputar, were apprehended during the operation jointly conducted by Kaliabor and Samaguri Police.

10 Places In India With Cleanest Air You Must Visit
10 Places In India With Cleanest Air You Must Visit
Best Road Trips To Take In India This Winter
Best Road Trips To Take In India This Winter
7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin
7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin
12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya
12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya
Top 10 Of The World’s Coldest Places
Top 10 Of The World’s Coldest Places
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Parts of city suffer from inundation, relief work expedited

The Hills Times - 0
10 Places In India With Cleanest Air You Must Visit Best Road Trips To Take In India This Winter 7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin 12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya Top 10 Of The World’s Coldest Places