STF Assam arrest 2 UP men with fake gold item and cash

HT Digital
GUWAHATI, Aug 13: The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police apprehended two individuals from Uttar Pradesh in Guwahati, who were in possession of a counterfeit gold item and cash, STF Assam informed on Monday.
Taking to the micro-blogging site X, STF Assam stated, “Operation Update- Based on a reliable input, a team of STF led by Insp. Kapil Pathak carried out an operation at Maligaon under Jalukbari PS and apprehended two persons.”
According to police officials, they received detailed information regarding the movements of the two individuals, which led to the planning and execution of a raid at Accounts Colony Road, located near the Nilachal flyover in Maligaon, under the authority of the Jalukbari Police Station.
During the raid, officials discovered a counterfeit gold item shaped like a boat, weighing 1.365 grams. This item was confiscated along with cash amounting to Rs 4,700 and a hacksaw blade.
While one of the arrested persons was identified as Ahamad aged 28 years and a resident of Shora village under Jaitpura Police Station in Uttar Pradesh’s Banaras district, the other was Rahis Ahamad aged 40 years and a resident of Bhishodhi village under Mugalsarai Police Station in the Chandauli district.
Both individuals have been subjected to further legal proceedings, and additional information is expected to emerge.