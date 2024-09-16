Assam takes giant leap towards Sustainable Development Goals

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 16: Assam has made significant progress in achieving sustainable development goals, highlighting the state’s notable advancements in meeting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Monday.

With a particular focus on Goal 3: Good Health and Well-being, the Chief Minister on the micro-blogging site X highlighted various government schemes aimed at improving health outcomes for the people of Assam.

He wrote, “We are taking several steps to ensure that the various goals are successfully met.”

Chief Minister Sarma also highlighted the success of these initiatives, with the immunization rate for children aged 12-23 months increasing from 80% in 2020 to 85% in 2022-23.

Additionally, the state saw a 35% surge in the number of people treated at de-addiction centers between 2019 and 2022, showing a proactive response to the addiction crisis.

Meanwhile, Assam achieved a 100% rate in conducting Village Health, Sanitation, and Nutrition Days (VHSNDs), showcasing its commitment to rural healthcare.

Furthermore, the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) demonstrated Assam’s progress in reducing the percentage of wasted and underweight children, alongside an improvement in children’s overall nutrition.

“We are making a giant leap towards our sustainable development goals, particularly in ensuring good health and well-being for our people”, Sarma added.