Assam to hold Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities on Dec 3

GUWAHATI, Dec 2: In a significant move to foster inclusivity and celebrate the remarkable contributions of individuals and organizations dedicated to empowering persons with disabilities, the Directorate of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of Assam, will host a grand event on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, a press release said on Monday.

The event is set to take place at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, Guwahati.

The celebration will bring together various government departments, NGOs, educational institutions, and community leaders showcasing their ongoing efforts in the field of disability support.

Meanwhile, taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Social Justice Assam stated, “Empowering Inclusion | International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Join us in celebrating the remarkable efforts of organizations and institutions dedicated to empowering Persons with disabilities.”

Empowering Inclusion | International Day of Persons with Disabilities



Join us in celebrating the remarkable efforts of organizations and institutions dedicated to empowering Persons with disabilities. @Pijush_hazarika @Drvirendrakum13 pic.twitter.com/lzkDkImXtD — Social Justice Assam (@DSJEGOA) December 1, 2024

The event will highlight their work in education, healthcare, skill development, sports, and livelihood, aiming to inspire and inform the public about the diverse initiatives aimed at empowering persons with disabilities.

Prominent participants include Samagra Shiksha Mission, Assam, Industries & Commerce Department, Assam, Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission, Directorate of Health Services, Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare, Assam Skill Development Mission, National Career Service Centre for Differently Abled, ALIMCO and National Handicapped Finance and Development Corporation, NGOs like Projonnmo, ASHADEEP, Sishu Sarathi, ESSAH, and Sahayika, Educational institutions such as BDS Govt. HS School for Hearing Impaired, and Paralympic Association of Assam.

Furthermore, attendees can explore the various stalls and initiatives, experiencing firsthand the impactful work being done across Assam to support differently-abled individuals.