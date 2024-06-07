Assam to hold Panchayat elections in November

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 7: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that the Panchayat elections in Assam will be held in November this year.

The decision was made on Thursday during a meeting of the state cabinet arranged under the chairmanship of the state’s Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The cabinet also came to a conclusion that a delimitation exercise will be conducted for all Development Blocks in the entire state inclusive of delimitation of Ward / AP/GP/ZP. This exercise will be finalised within August 2024 following which the Panchayat Elections will take place in November.

“A delimitation exercise will be carried out for all Development Blocks across the state including delimitation of Ward/ AP/ GP/ ZP. This delimitation exercise will be completed within August 2024 following which the Panchayat elections will be held in November this year,” Sarma wrote on micro-blogging site X.

While addressing a press meet thereafter the cabinet conference, the Chief Minister noted that in succession to last year’s delimitation of assembly and parliamentary seats in Assam, certain development blocks had spread over three to four assembly seats resulting in the requisite for carrying out delimitation exercise in view of the Panchayat Elections in the state.