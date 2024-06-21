Assam Cabinet Approves Reorganisation and Delimitation of Panchayat Boundaries

HT Digital

June 21, Friday: In a significant administrative move, the Assam State Cabinet has approved the reorganisation and delimitation of development blocks, Gaon Panchayats, Anchalik Panchayats, and Zila Parishads. This decision comes in response to the recent delimitation of Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LAC), which necessitated adjustments to ensure that each development block falls entirely within a single LAC.

The reorganisation aims to streamline administrative boundaries by ensuring that each development block is contained within one LAC. The current situation, where some development blocks fall into multiple LACs, has created complexities in governance and administration. The Cabinet’s approval will now rectify this by reorganising the blocks such that no development block spans more than one constituency.

Despite the reorganisation, the total number of development blocks will remain capped at the current 219. In cases where an existing block is divided among multiple districts, the block will be assigned to the district where its headquarters is located. Additionally, post-delimitation, each block will host a maximum of 17 Gaon Panchayats.

Notably, the hill districts of Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao will not see any changes in their blocks. This is because no development block in these districts overlaps with more than one LAC. Furthermore, the reorganisation will address overlapping blocks between the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) areas and general areas.

To address concerns within the business community regarding GST notices, the Cabinet has tasked Ministers Ajanta Neog and Ashok Singhal with holding six regional consultations. These consultations will take place in Tinsukia, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Guwahati, Tezpur, and Silchar. The aim is to gather feedback and present a report within one month, thereby ensuring that the business community’s concerns are adequately addressed.

In another significant decision, the Cabinet has approved a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to promote sporting talent and sustain the success of the Khel Maharan movement. Under this initiative, one youth club and one sports association in each of the 126 Legislative Assembly constituencies will receive financial assistance. Each selected club or association will be granted Rs 15 lakh, with Rs 5 lakh specifically earmarked for infrastructure development and electrification, particularly for standalone youth clubs lacking adequate facilities.

The selection of clubs and associations will be managed by district committees following guidelines to be issued by the Sports and Youth Welfare Department. This initiative underscores the government’s commitment to fostering sports and youth development across Assam.

The reorganisation and delimitation are expected to enhance administrative efficiency and governance in Assam. By aligning development blocks with LACs, the state aims to simplify administrative processes and improve service delivery to the public. The initiative to address GST-related concerns demonstrates the government’s responsiveness to business community issues, while the support for youth clubs and sports associations highlights a commitment to nurturing future talent.

The Assam State Cabinet’s approval for the reorganisation and delimitation of Panchayat boundaries marks a significant step towards improving administrative efficiency and governance in the state. The move addresses long-standing issues arising from overlapping jurisdictions and aims to streamline governance at the grassroots level. With additional measures to support the business community and promote sports, the government is taking a holistic approach to development and public welfare in Assam.