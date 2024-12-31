Assam to launch mutual transfer portal for Grade III, IV employees

HT Digital
GUWAHATI, Dec 31: The Assam Government is set to launch “Swagata Satirtha” initiative, a dedicated mutual transfer portal for Grade III and Grade IV employees of the state government, on January 1, 2025, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Tuesday.
The Chief Minister informed that the portal fulfills a long-standing demand of employees, offering a streamlined and transparent process for mutual transfers.
Additionally, the portal is open to all Grade III and Grade IV employees.
Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “Tomorrow, January 1, 2025 will mark the beginning of a new chapter in Employee Welfare. Fulfilling the long standing demands of our State Govt employees, we will dedicate Swagata Satirtha, the mutual transfer portal for Grade III & Grade IV employees.”
Employees can avail of the mutual transfer option twice during their service tenure.
Meanwhile, applicants will retain the pay scale drawn in their previous establishment.
Mutual transfer applicants will not claim seniority or immediate promotion.
Seniority will be re-fixed based on the date of joining in the new establishment, placing the transferee at the bottom of the seniority list within the same recruitment year or at the top of the subsequent year.
Sarma further shared the process flow for mutual transfer:
- Registration: Applicants must register their account on the portal.
- Verification: Profile and identity verification are conducted through the controlling authority using PAN and other credentials.
- Application Submission: Applicants can select up to five preferred districts and browse verified profiles of other applicants seeking mutual transfers.
- Request and Approval: Mutual transfer requests can be sent between applicants, which will then be reviewed by the Head of the Department (HoD) for approval.
- Outcome:Upon approval, transfer orders will be generated.