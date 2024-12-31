Assam to launch mutual transfer portal for Grade III, IV employees

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 31: The Assam Government is set to launch “Swagata Satirtha” initiative, a dedicated mutual transfer portal for Grade III and Grade IV employees of the state government, on January 1, 2025, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister informed that the portal fulfills a long-standing demand of employees, offering a streamlined and transparent process for mutual transfers.

Additionally, the portal is open to all Grade III and Grade IV employees.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “Tomorrow, January 1, 2025 will mark the beginning of a new chapter in Employee Welfare. Fulfilling the long standing demands of our State Govt employees, we will dedicate Swagata Satirtha, the mutual transfer portal for Grade III & Grade IV employees.”

Salient features👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/fjvg9p7mju — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 31, 2024

Employees can avail of the mutual transfer option twice during their service tenure.

Meanwhile, applicants will retain the pay scale drawn in their previous establishment.

Mutual transfer applicants will not claim seniority or immediate promotion.

Seniority will be re-fixed based on the date of joining in the new establishment, placing the transferee at the bottom of the seniority list within the same recruitment year or at the top of the subsequent year.

Sarma further shared the process flow for mutual transfer: