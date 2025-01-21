20 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
type here...

Assam CS conducts review meeting to accelerate welfare initiatives

The meeting, attended by Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and other stakeholders, covered a wide range of topics aimed at improving governance, accelerating development, and enhancing public services.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 21: In line with the directives of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, a monthly review meeting was chaired by the Chief Secretary of Assam Ravi Kota, to assess the progress of key welfare initiatives across the state, Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

The meeting, attended by Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and other stakeholders, covered a wide range of topics aimed at improving governance, accelerating development, and enhancing public services.

Related Posts:

Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health
Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health
6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam
6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam
10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park
10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park
10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For
10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For
Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers
Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers
View all stories

Among the key agenda items was the preparation for the upcoming Republic Day celebrations.

Districts were tasked with ensuring seamless coordination and readiness for the grand event.

In the lead-up to Republic Day 2025, cleanliness drives under the Swachhata initiative were also discussed, emphasizing community participation and environmental sustainability.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the implementation of the Swagata Satirtha mutual transfer portal for Grade III and IV State Government employees was another critical topic of review.

The portal, designed to facilitate smoother mutual transfers, is seen as a step toward improving employee satisfaction and efficiency in the public sector.

Discussions also revolved around preparations for the Advantage Assam Summit 2025, a significant event aimed at promoting investment and trade opportunities in the state.

Additionally, Deputy Commissioners were instructed to engage proactively with local trader bodies and chambers of commerce to maximize awareness and participation in the summit.

- Advertisement -

The meeting reviewed progress on key developmental schemes, including the Prime Minister’s Adarsh Gram Yojana.

The timely submission of utilization certificates from districts was emphasized to ensure the smooth continuation of projects under the scheme.

Public service delivery remained a focal point with the assessment of the Sewa Setu initiative.

Furthermore, the meeting evaluated the disposal rates of service requests, grievance redressal mechanisms, and the integration of data technology solutions to expedite service delivery at the district level.

Progress on paddy procurement efforts was also reviewed, including issues related to gunny supply, milling, storage, and coordination with the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

Meanwhile, in the health sector, the review took stock of immunization progress under the UWIN initiative, targeting 100% coverage of pregnant women and children by 2025.

Additionally, the status of the ongoing 100-day campaign for a TB-Free Assam was evaluated, underlining the government’s resolve to eliminate tuberculosis.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Pegu urges student participation in AI webinar by NRI experts

The Hills Times -
Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health 6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam 10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park 10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers