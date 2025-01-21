Assam CS conducts review meeting to accelerate welfare initiatives

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 21: In line with the directives of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, a monthly review meeting was chaired by the Chief Secretary of Assam Ravi Kota, to assess the progress of key welfare initiatives across the state, Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced on Tuesday.

The meeting, attended by Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and other stakeholders, covered a wide range of topics aimed at improving governance, accelerating development, and enhancing public services.

Among the key agenda items was the preparation for the upcoming Republic Day celebrations.

Districts were tasked with ensuring seamless coordination and readiness for the grand event.

In the lead-up to Republic Day 2025, cleanliness drives under the Swachhata initiative were also discussed, emphasizing community participation and environmental sustainability.

Meanwhile, the implementation of the Swagata Satirtha mutual transfer portal for Grade III and IV State Government employees was another critical topic of review.

The portal, designed to facilitate smoother mutual transfers, is seen as a step toward improving employee satisfaction and efficiency in the public sector.

Discussions also revolved around preparations for the Advantage Assam Summit 2025, a significant event aimed at promoting investment and trade opportunities in the state.

As per the directives of HCM @himantabiswa, a monthly review meeting with the DCs and stakeholders was chaired by @CSAssam_ to assess the progress of welfare initiatives.



Key takeaways-



— Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) January 20, 2025

Additionally, Deputy Commissioners were instructed to engage proactively with local trader bodies and chambers of commerce to maximize awareness and participation in the summit.

The meeting reviewed progress on key developmental schemes, including the Prime Minister’s Adarsh Gram Yojana.

The timely submission of utilization certificates from districts was emphasized to ensure the smooth continuation of projects under the scheme.

Public service delivery remained a focal point with the assessment of the Sewa Setu initiative.

Furthermore, the meeting evaluated the disposal rates of service requests, grievance redressal mechanisms, and the integration of data technology solutions to expedite service delivery at the district level.

Progress on paddy procurement efforts was also reviewed, including issues related to gunny supply, milling, storage, and coordination with the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

Meanwhile, in the health sector, the review took stock of immunization progress under the UWIN initiative, targeting 100% coverage of pregnant women and children by 2025.

Additionally, the status of the ongoing 100-day campaign for a TB-Free Assam was evaluated, underlining the government’s resolve to eliminate tuberculosis.