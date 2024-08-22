28 C
Assam to protect 250-yr-old Namghar, Mandir with new buffer zone

Under the new initiative, a 5-kilometer radius around any heritage site, such as a Mandir or a Namghar that is at least 250 years old, will be declared a protected area.

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 22: In a significant move to safeguard the cultural and historical heritage of Assam, the State Government has declared a new policy aimed at protecting ancient heritage structures across the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday.

Under the new initiative, a 5-kilometer radius around any heritage site, such as a Mandir or a Namghar that is at least 250 years old, will be declared a protected area.

Chief Minister Sarma made the announcement during a press briefing, emphasizing the importance of preserving Assam’s rich cultural legacy for future generations.

“A 5 km area around a heritage structure -like a Mandir or a Namghar which is at least 250 years old-will be declared as a protected area,” he said.

Sarma mentioned that this initiative will ensure that these sacred and historical sites are not only preserved but are also shielded from external influences that could potentially alter the cultural fabric of these regions.

The Chief Minister further elaborated on the implications of this policy, noting that land transactions within the designated 5-kilometer buffer zone will be strictly regulated.

Additionally, transactions involving land in this area are permitted solely between families that have lived there for a minimum of three generations.

“Land within this area can only be transacted between families who have resided there for three generations or more,” Sarma added.

