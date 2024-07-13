Assam to Support Talented Athletes in National Tournaments, Announces Khel Maharan 2.0

HT Digital

July 13, Saturday: In a bid to bolster the state’s sporting prowess, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced continued support for talented athletes, building on the success of Khel Maharan 1.0. The state government is committed to ensuring that these sportspersons receive all necessary resources to compete in national tournaments and bring home medals for Assam.

Highlighting the achievements of Khel Maharan 1.0, Chief Minister Sarma emphasized the importance of nurturing and supporting the state’s athletic talent. He assured that the government would provide extensive backing to athletes, helping them excel on national platforms.

In an exciting announcement, Sarma also hinted at the upcoming Khel Maharan 2.0. “And do keep an eye for Khel Maharan 2.0! More details later,” he tweeted, generating anticipation among sports enthusiasts across the state.

The Khel Maharan initiative is a significant step towards promoting sports and developing a robust sporting culture in Assam. It aims to identify and support emerging talent, providing them with the necessary infrastructure, training, and financial assistance to succeed.

As the state gears up for Khel Maharan 2.0, the government’s commitment to sports development is clear. This initiative is expected to further elevate Assam’s presence in the national sports arena, paving the way for more accolades and recognition.