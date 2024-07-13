34 C
Guwahati
Saturday, July 13, 2024
type here...

Assam to Support Talented Athletes in National Tournaments, Announces Khel Maharan 2.0

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

July 13, Saturday: In a bid to bolster the state’s sporting prowess, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced continued support for talented athletes, building on the success of Khel Maharan 1.0. The state government is committed to ensuring that these sportspersons receive all necessary resources to compete in national tournaments and bring home medals for Assam.

- Advertisement -

Highlighting the achievements of Khel Maharan 1.0, Chief Minister Sarma emphasized the importance of nurturing and supporting the state’s athletic talent. He assured that the government would provide extensive backing to athletes, helping them excel on national platforms.

In an exciting announcement, Sarma also hinted at the upcoming Khel Maharan 2.0. “And do keep an eye for Khel Maharan 2.0! More details later,” he tweeted, generating anticipation among sports enthusiasts across the state.

The Khel Maharan initiative is a significant step towards promoting sports and developing a robust sporting culture in Assam. It aims to identify and support emerging talent, providing them with the necessary infrastructure, training, and financial assistance to succeed.

As the state gears up for Khel Maharan 2.0, the government’s commitment to sports development is clear. This initiative is expected to further elevate Assam’s presence in the national sports arena, paving the way for more accolades and recognition.

A Chai Lover’s Dream Vacation: Explore India’s Best Tea Plantation Homestays
A Chai Lover’s Dream Vacation: Explore India’s Best Tea Plantation Homestays
Explore These Iconic South Indian Desserts
Explore These Iconic South Indian Desserts
10 Best Destinations To Visit In July
10 Best Destinations To Visit In July
7 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit
7 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit
Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Floods Affect Nearly 14 Lakh People, Situation Remains Unchanged

The Hills Times -
A Chai Lover’s Dream Vacation: Explore India’s Best Tea Plantation Homestays Explore These Iconic South Indian Desserts 10 Best Destinations To Visit In July 7 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India