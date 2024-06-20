Assam Tourism Minister Assesses Readiness for Ambubachi Mela

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 20: Assam’s Tourism Minister, Jayanta Mallabaruah, visited the Kamakhya Temple premises in Guwahati to review preparations ahead of the Ambubachi Mela.

- Advertisement -

The minister confirmed that preparations are progressing as scheduled and assured that the tourism department is fully prepared to accommodate pilgrims and saints at Kamakhya.

He mentioned that the tourism department, along with city authorities and relevant departments, is fully geared up for Ambubachi Mela, expecting an influx of 20 to 25 lakh devotees annually.

“The tourism department is geared up to welcome devotees. Emergency services will be kept ready well in advance,” Mallabaruah emphasized.

During a meeting, the cabinet minister outlined the current arrangements: “Vehicle movement on the main road leading to Kamakhya Temple will be restricted. Devotees will not be allowed to carry footwear up the hill but will have designated places under the Nilachal flyover for their footwear.”

- Advertisement -

Furthermore, Mallabaruah announced the availability of cart services to assist devotees traveling from Pandu to Kamakhya. These services are specifically intended for the elderly, differently-abled individuals, media personnel, and VIPs to ensure convenient access.

Additionally, during his visit to Kamakhya, the Assam tourism minister planted a ‘Rudraksha’ sapling at Prashanti Lodge near the temple premises.