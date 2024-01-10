Assam: Trader found dead inside shop in Guwahati’s Bhangagarh area

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Jan 10: A businessman from Bhangagarh, named Basudev Sharma, was found dead in his establishment, Bajrang Traders, on Wednesday. The cause of his death is still unclear.

- Advertisement -

Police officials from Bhangagarh Police Station are currently investigating the scene. Sharma, originally from Bihar, was a resident of Guwahati where he ran his hardware shop.

It has been reported that Sharma was in significant debt, which could potentially be a factor in his death. More information is expected to be released as the investigation continues.