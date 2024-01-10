Assam: Trader found dead inside shop in Guwahati’s Bhangagarh area

HT Digital,
Guwahati, Jan 10: A businessman from Bhangagarh, named Basudev Sharma, was found dead in his establishment, Bajrang Traders, on Wednesday. The cause of his death is still unclear.
Police officials from Bhangagarh Police Station are currently investigating the scene. Sharma, originally from Bihar, was a resident of Guwahati where he ran his hardware shop.
It has been reported that Sharma was in significant debt, which could potentially be a factor in his death. More information is expected to be released as the investigation continues.