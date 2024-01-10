18 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
type here...

Assam: Trader found dead inside shop in Guwahati’s Bhangagarh area

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Jan 10: A businessman from Bhangagarh, named Basudev Sharma, was found dead in his establishment, Bajrang Traders, on Wednesday. The cause of his death is still unclear.

- Advertisement -

Police officials from Bhangagarh Police Station are currently investigating the scene. Sharma, originally from Bihar, was a resident of Guwahati where he ran his hardware shop.

It has been reported that Sharma was in significant debt, which could potentially be a factor in his death. More information is expected to be released as the investigation continues.

 

8 Healthy Alternatives To Wheat Roti
8 Healthy Alternatives To Wheat Roti
Amazing Places To Visit In Assam
Amazing Places To Visit In Assam
Most Visiting Hill Stations In South India
Most Visiting Hill Stations In South India
Magh Bihu: Unveiling its Cultural and Historical Dimensions
Magh Bihu: Unveiling its Cultural and Historical Dimensions
Freshwater Fish To Keep At Home
Freshwater Fish To Keep At Home
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

BSF Meghalaya thwarts sugar smuggling bid, 2 detained

The Hills Times - 0
8 Healthy Alternatives To Wheat Roti Amazing Places To Visit In Assam Most Visiting Hill Stations In South India Magh Bihu: Unveiling its Cultural and Historical Dimensions Freshwater Fish To Keep At Home