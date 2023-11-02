23 C
Guwahati
Friday, November 3, 2023
type here...

Assam: Traffic restrictions imposed ahead of Bhutan King’s visit to Guwahati

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 2: Commercial vehicles will be barred from sections of National Highway-27 and National Highway-17 in Guwahati on November 3 and November 4 due to the visit of the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. The Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, met with the Bhutanese ambassador to India, Major General Vetsop Namgyel, in preparation for the royal visit. To ensure public safety and allow emergency vehicles free passage, the deputy commissioner of police, traffic in Guwahati, has issued directives to restrict certain vehicle movements.

- Advertisement -

A notification released ahead of the visit read, “In view of the visit of His Majesty, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, King of Bhutan to Guwahati on 3rd and 4th November, 2023 to ensure safety of public, especially vulnerable road users like children, students, women, senior citizens and differently abled persons on the road and to give free passage to the emergency vehicles like Ambulances, Fire tenders etc, the following restrictions on the movement of vehicles shall be imposed on 3rd and 4th November 2023.”

The release mentioned the following restrictions:

  1. Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 4 wheels and above shall be restricted on NH-27 and NH-17 falling under Guwahati City from 7:00 AM to 11:30 PM on 3rd November, 2023 and 6 AM to 12 Noon of 4th November 2023.
  2. Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 3 wheels and above shall be restricted on DG Road and MG Road, from 5 AM to 2 PM on 3rd November, 2023.
Top 10 Most Fragrant Flowers In The World
Top 10 Most Fragrant Flowers In The World
10 Plants That Are Only Found in India
10 Plants That Are Only Found in India
Top 10 Places To Visit In Manipur Flames
Top 10 Places To Visit In Manipur Flames
9 Rarest Animals In The World
9 Rarest Animals In The World
Mangalyaan-2 Mission: Know All About The Payloads And Their Tasks
Mangalyaan-2 Mission: Know All About The Payloads And Their Tasks
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Diplomatic efforts to pause fighting gain steam as Israeli ground troops...

The Hills Times - 0
Top 10 Most Fragrant Flowers In The World 10 Plants That Are Only Found in India Top 10 Places To Visit In Manipur Flames 9 Rarest Animals In The World Mangalyaan-2 Mission: Know All About The Payloads And Their Tasks