Assam: Traffic restrictions imposed ahead of Bhutan King’s visit to Guwahati

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 2: Commercial vehicles will be barred from sections of National Highway-27 and National Highway-17 in Guwahati on November 3 and November 4 due to the visit of the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. The Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, met with the Bhutanese ambassador to India, Major General Vetsop Namgyel, in preparation for the royal visit. To ensure public safety and allow emergency vehicles free passage, the deputy commissioner of police, traffic in Guwahati, has issued directives to restrict certain vehicle movements.

A notification released ahead of the visit read, “In view of the visit of His Majesty, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, King of Bhutan to Guwahati on 3rd and 4th November, 2023 to ensure safety of public, especially vulnerable road users like children, students, women, senior citizens and differently abled persons on the road and to give free passage to the emergency vehicles like Ambulances, Fire tenders etc, the following restrictions on the movement of vehicles shall be imposed on 3rd and 4th November 2023.”

The release mentioned the following restrictions:

Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 4 wheels and above shall be restricted on NH-27 and NH-17 falling under Guwahati City from 7:00 AM to 11:30 PM on 3rd November, 2023 and 6 AM to 12 Noon of 4th November 2023. Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 3 wheels and above shall be restricted on DG Road and MG Road, from 5 AM to 2 PM on 3rd November, 2023.