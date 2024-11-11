24 C
Guwahati
Monday, November 11, 2024


Assam transfers Rs 18.39 cr under Nijut Moina Asoni to combat child marriage

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 11: In a move aimed at empowering young girls and discouraging child marriage, the Assam Government has transferred Rs 18.39 crore directly to the bank accounts of over 1.6 lakh girl students under the Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina Asoni scheme, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Monday.

Chief Minister Sarma highlighted the initiative’s significance in the micro-blogging site X stating, “Committed to our daughters’ well-being! Today, our girls will receive the second installment of #NijutMoina Asoni, an initiative to prevent child marriage and encourage higher education.”

Sarma also highlighted the government’s dedication to create a safer, and more empowering environments for young girls across the state.

According to official data, a total of 1,64,684 girl students benefited from this installment.

Under this scheme, they are encouraged to pursue their education without financial barriers, promoting a future where young women can thrive in a supportive society.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Assam CM announces direct complaint redressal system for citizens

The Hills Times -
