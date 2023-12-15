Assam Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya Promotes Road Safety In Jorhat

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Dec 14: Assam transport minister Parimal Suklabaidya participated in a road safety awareness program in Mariani town of Jorhat district on Thursday, urging people to adhere to all safety measures.

Suklabaidya also joined a motorbike rally organized as part of the state-wide road safety awareness campaign ‘Path Suraksha Jan Andolan.’

Addressing the gathering, the minister expressed his opinion that the department has undertaken road safety awareness to prevent and eventually stop further road traffic deaths and injuries. He added that he was conducting the program across the state to encourage people to follow all road safety requirements under the law and save lives.

Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi, officials from the State and District Transport Department, and district administration attended the program. Earlier, the minister chaired the Jorhat District Road Safety Committee meeting at the conference hall of the Jorhat DC office complex.

An official source stated that the minister directed the PWD & NHIDCL officials to lay special emphasis on the installation of signages at vulnerable points and repair of potholes to minimise road accidents in the district.

He further directed Jorhat DTO and police officials to extensively conduct drives against people not wearing helmets, as it was a major cause of road accidents in Jorhat district.