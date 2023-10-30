Assam: Two drug peddlers held with 50 vials containing suspected heroin and cash in Guwahati

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 30: Assam Police’s Special Task Force (STF) on October 30, detained two drug peddlers along with suspected heroin and cash in Guwahati’s Beltola area.

Based on an input, a raid was conducted by the STF at the dumpsite of Bhagadattapur, Beltola under Dispur Police Station jurisdiction

During the raid, 50 vials of suspected heroin weighing 64.5 grams, cash Rs 12,000, 6 mobile phones (suspected to be stolen), 900 empty vials, one Pulsor bike bearing registration number AS 25 V 7615 was seized from their possession.

The arrested persons have been identified as Akash Ali(19) and Md. Jainal Ali(25)

Further follow ups are being initiated to ascertain further linkages to the arrests.