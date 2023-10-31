Drug Peddlers Apprehended In Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 30: The police on Monday apprehended two drug peddlers at Bhagadattapur in Beltola area of the city.

Based on prior input a team of the special task force conducted a raid near the dumping area at Bhagadattapur in Beltola on Monday and arrested the duo.

The accused have been identified as Akash Ali (19 yrs) and Md. Jainal Ali (25 yrs). Both Akash and Md. Jainal are residents of Nopara Pump village in Kamrup (Metro) district.

The police also recovered 50 vials containing 64.5 gms of heroin, cash worth Rs 12,000, six mobile phones suspected to have been single, 900 empty vials and one motor cycle bearing the registering number ‘AS 25 V 7615’.

